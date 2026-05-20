TODAY we are on the coast along the eastern side of the Lizard Peninsula for the next part of our journey of exploration around Cornwall as we continue our serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of the book, says: “We’ve been following the south coast of the county, last time taking in the beautiful Helford River.
“Previously we had explored the bustling town of Falmouth with its shops, attractions, beaches and docks. Before this, we had enjoyed locations on the shores of South East Cornwall and St Austell Bay, and west of Dodman Point.”
The coast on the eastern side of the Lizard Peninsula is remote and, in places, spectacular. Two of the villages in this area are Coverack and Cadgwith.
Coverack boasts a pretty fishing harbour and a beach. Cadgwith, to the south west, is a small fishing cove only a few miles from Lizard Point.
Around a quarter of mile out of Cadgwith, below the coast path heading south, is a feature known as the Devil’s Frying Pan. This is a tiny cove fronted by a natural arch in which the sea seems to boil around an egg-shaped rock when conditions allow.
The coast path between Coverack and Cadgwith is rather challenging at times but some respite for walkers comes in the shape of the large beach at Kennack Sands which is a good place for a paddle or a refreshing dip.
Next time we will be visiting the village of Lizard and also Lizard Point, the most southerly spot in mainland Britain.
Our tour around Cornwall, taking in well-known spots but also lesser-known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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