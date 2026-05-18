SO, another Prime Minister faces growing calls to resign.
Prime Ministers seem like football managers; once the media have their claws in them, it becomes mutually perpetuating. MPs who have toiled away in the carbon monoxide of obscurity for centuries are enticed by journalists with promises of five seconds of fame, but only if they say something unhelpful, or to stand up the media feeding frenzy.
I describe this as the “pedestal syndrome”, where the public and media love to build people up so they can then enjoy the sport of knocking them down.
Of course, the momentum behind the pressure on Starmer to go seems unstoppable. Perhaps there isn’t a way of avoiding these media dramas to grant PMs dignified space to engage in drame-free, sensible succession planning.
Starmer has been criticised for numerous U-turns. From winter fuel to two-child benefit cap, to compulsory digital ID. I see this is a strength. Starmer’s treatment should surely give any ambitious successor pause for thought.
Another campaign win! Motability made a three-point turn on its unpopular Drive Smart tracking scheme. When Motability Chiefs left my Penzance office just a few days ago to return to London to reflect on our meeting they promised to listen, and to review. Today’s announced pause is welcome. I’d described it as an “Orwellian surveillance” system.
Particular credit must go to Disability Rights campaigner and constituent, Keron Day. He’s done a magnificent job, gathered evidence and brilliantly articulated just how damaging and discriminatory the 'Drive Smart' scheme has been for thousands of disabled people.
I also congratulate Motability and their CEOs, Andrew Miller and Nigel Fletcher, who came all the way to see us, and who demonstrated they’re big enough to change policy when the counterproductive and damaging impact of this scheme became clear. Keron and I want them to make major changes before deciding how they can better manage the admittedly difficult insurance challenges they face.
However, I’ve also urged them to work with us as we tackle government ministers to halt the counterproductive tax burden, which will force many disabled people to give up their jobs.
Alongside this has been the disgraceful scapegoating of disabled people by far-right millionaire MPs. This has consequences. Disabled people have been abused and some have even received death threats.
The scheme changes have been extremely stressful for many who’ve tried to handle the system. It wasn’t just inconvenient. It was invasive, stressful, and in some cases impossible to comply with. Being forced to keep your phone on, charged, with Bluetooth and location services active at all times - or have a black box fitted which publicly identifies your car as a Motability vehicle - was never reasonable.
Next, I’m taking on Ministers who’ve caused the introduction of mileage limits which has brought much detriment to disabled customers.
This week’s pause is a win. But it’s only the start.
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