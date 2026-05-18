I’ve also been raising concerns again this week on behalf of constituents about the worsening cost of fuel crisis. With prices having risen sharply in the wake of Trump’s illegal invasion of Iran, the impact here in North Cornwall is felt far more acutely than in areas with better public transport links. My constituents rely on their cars to get around in a way that is not always understood by those making decisions in Westminster. I have been calling for an emergency 10p cut to Fuel Duty, alongside slashing the bus fare cap from £3 to £1, as part of our plan to tackle the crisis and keep the Duchy moving.