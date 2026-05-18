Following lots of correspondence with local residents, I’ve been working with Torpoint Town Council to secure funding for CCTV for the flats at Harvey Street. The town council has put a lot of work in to secure funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner, Cornwall Housing and its own funds. Their commendable efforts mean that there will be no costs passed on to tenants or leaseholders. It’s been great to work with them to address local people’s concerns about safety. Listening to residents and taking action to improve our local area is what being an elected representative is all about.