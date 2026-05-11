This government has committed to closing all asylum hotels by the end of this Parliament, saving over £2-billion. And we’re well on track to achieving that. In terms of Cornwall, how many asylum seeker beds do you think we have across the entire Duchy? 300? 3,000? Nope – across the whole of Cornwall, with a population of about 600,000, we have just 28 asylum seeker beds. Yet based on what I hear on some doorsteps, you’d would think that there’s an asylum seeker hotel or guesthouse on every street corner! And there’s more.