Cornwall has unique potential to lead in these sectors, which align closely with national industrial priorities and will shape the UK’s future. Take critical minerals. Cornwall already has a proud mining heritage and, at its peak, exported resources across the world. Today, those same resources are vital to the clean energy transition and development of new technologies. With significant deposits of critical minerals, like lithium and tin, still beneath our feet, Cornwall can again play a critical role in UK and global industry. This could directly benefit Falmouth, for example through a new freight rail link to Falmouth Docks. That would help companies like Cornish Lithium export more easily and shows the knock-on effect this funding could have for wider Cornish infrastructure.