Of course, bigotry comes in many forms, not just antisemitism. The media gave less coverage to the anti-Islamic British man convicted last week for the violent sexual assault and racial abuse of a woman he wrongly believed to be Muslim (she was in fact Sikh). Similar hate crimes against other groups and communities don’t always receive the attention they deserve. Some argue I should concentrate only on local matters and ignore international affairs. But most decent constituents share these concerns. It becomes local, too, when a heroic local man delivering aid is brutally murdered by the IDF in Gaza.