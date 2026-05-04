Next up was the Renters Rights Act which brings to an end the nasty Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions that many in Camborne, Redruth and Hayle have suffered. It also includes giving renters more rights over keeping pets and requires landlords to give at least four months notice to end a tenancy. Perhaps my favourite was the Removal of Two Child Limit Act, which is expected to lift 450,000 children out of poverty, including over 10,000 Cornish children. The cap brought in by the Conservatives was a total failure.