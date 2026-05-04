West Cornwall Hospital is another jewel in the crown of our local NHS. The recently completed (and shockingly expensive, at £9.3-million) outpatients department building was much needed - as the archaic, former building was well beyond its sell-by date. Now the Urgent Treatment Centre needs investment, so the hospital can build its emergency capacity, operate on a 24/7 basis and better integrate with the rest of the hospital and neighbourhood NHS services. And the former outpatient's department building now needs to be brought back into essential frontline use, rather than left to rot.