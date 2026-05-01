We see the importance of this in local decision making as well. When larger retailers express interest in coming to a town, it often sparks a wave of online commentary. While there are always differing views, I am always mindful these businesses can be significant employers of young people. My own first job was in a supermarket, and it taught me skills that have stayed with me ever since. For many, these employers offer a first step into the world of work, financial independence and responsibility.