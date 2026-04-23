A COUPLE of years ago, The Other Half (OH) drafted me in as a “model” for a photography shoot in South Devon. That sounds flattering, but this was for Citizens Advice, and I was chosen for my demographic and relatability – middle-aged everywoman. The brief: to gaze into the middle distance as if I was calculating how to feed the family following my council tax direct debit.
About a year later, a colleague emailed me. “Is this you?” she asked, incredulously. She was sub-editing a sister title and my close-up had been singled out to illustrate a funding windfall for in the South Hams.
A couple of days ago, OH called. “Have you checked your emails?” My heart sank. What fresh hell? He chuckled: it turned out I was the face of Stress Awareness Week for Citizens Advice bureaux from County Durham to Leighton Buzzard.
Fair dos. It’s been a challenging week in many ways. My bank balance has taken the double hit of parking fines and green city penalty charges, Daughter is about to embark upon a punishing GCSE exam schedule, and I spent a day wearing a blood pressure monitor that squeezed so hard, my fingers turned to sausages.
According to the British Psychological Society, 41 per cent of adults worldwide report high levels of stress. The causes are entirely predictable: work-related pressures, money worries, 24/7 connectivity – oh, and the small matter of global Armageddon dominating the headlines. The end result is often burnout, depression and even physical illness.
Stress Awareness Month has been held every April throughout the UK since 1992. This year’s campaign, led by The Stress Management Society – motto: “from distress to de-stress” - focuses on the theme #BeTheChange, encouraging stress reduction through small daily changes that can have a big impact on mental, physical and emotional wellbeing: taking regular exercise, starting a gratitude journal, finding a hobby or reducing your screen time.
Perhaps another option is to volunteer. A couple of weeks ago, I attended Cornwall Council’s 60 Over 60 awards ceremony. Never have I encountered so many fine, upstanding and, above all, happy citizens in one room.
Some were thrilled to be there, driven by a passion for their field. Robert Woods, of Helston, was highly recommended in the Mentor category, and was keen to extol the virtues of bellringing. As the tower captain of Helston St Michael’s, ringing master at Wendron and chair of the western district of Truro Diocesan Guild of Ringers, he has taught the ropes to 60 people in six years, thereby keeping the church bells ringing not only on Sundays, but also for special events including royal jubilees.
“In some places, bells are now ringing where they weren’t,” said Robert, 73. “Where there’s a church with bells, they should be rung for the community.”
Others would rather have hidden their light under a bushel. These included Penzance Memory Café founder David Gregory, 84, who was named Unsung Hero for his “pivotal role”. He was nominated by Suzannah Rawlings of Disability Cornwall, who said: “I know David would far rather be volunteering his time somewhere useful than be here receiving praise, but he deserves it.”
David’s late wife died of dementia, so he understands what carers are going through – especially the men. “Men feel they can chat to me – it’s a bloke thing that you think you can cope, but when you meet another man in a similar situation, you open up,” he says. “At 2pm, I go into a room full of 36 miserable people. By 4pm, I have 36 happy people.”
It would seem good deeds and a sunny disposition are the key to a long life. At 103, St Blazey knitting legend Edna Liddicoat won the Charity Fundraiser category, while Joy Saunders – 96 and with two artificial hips - was highly commended in the Health and Wellbeing Advocate category for teaching weekly tap-dancing classes in Penzance to much younger women.
“Her sessions are so enjoyable,” said Jan McCrory, who nominated and accompanied Joy. She brings people together, and has more energy than anyone – we’ll all be ready to sit down, and she’ll say, ‘Just one more!’”
A common theme was that volunteering was enjoyable and good for the soul. Carol Nicholson, 80, from Bude was named Volunteer of the Year for decades of work including being an Age UK telephone befriender, making deliveries for Bude’s library service and helping at the town’s dementia memory café.
“I get so much pleasure from doing what I do,” she said. “I meet people and chat, and it’s nice when they go home smiling – I look forward to it.”
“Mum always says she’s not that special, but I think she underestimates her skills,” said her daughter, Dr Kerry Leslie. “She does so much volunteering – it’s inspiring. When people feel lonely, giving can make you a much happier person.”
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