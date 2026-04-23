Some were thrilled to be there, driven by a passion for their field. Robert Woods, of Helston, was highly recommended in the Mentor category, and was keen to extol the virtues of bellringing. As the tower captain of Helston St Michael’s, ringing master at Wendron and chair of the western district of Truro Diocesan Guild of Ringers, he has taught the ropes to 60 people in six years, thereby keeping the church bells ringing not only on Sundays, but also for special events including royal jubilees.