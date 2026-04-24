Fentengwilkyn: fenten – spring, well + kwilkyn – frog
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Rag kavos styr an hanow ma, res yw hwilas yn hen kovadhow. Mes gwren ni kavos an dreveglos hy honan kyns mires orth hy hanow.
Treveglos vyghan yw, desedhys mildir dhe’n north a Borthbud. Y’n vledhen 1643 lu Myghtern Charlys I a fethas lu an Senedh yn Batel Stratton ogas dhe Fentengwilkyn, ha pub vledhen y hyllir mires orth daswrians an trygh na dres pennseythen yn mis Me.
Mes an hanow? An kottha furvow anodho o Pochehelle ha Poccahetilla, kovadhys yn 1086. Possybyl yw bos styr a henna ‘bre ryb nans’ po ‘fenten yn nans down’.
Mes an styr dewisys yw moy didhanus, heb mar! Yma tylleryow erel yn Kernow hag an ger ‘kwilkyn’ ynna: Fentengwilkyn aral ogas dhe Kelliwik, ha Polkwilkyn yn Pluw Wenep.
A-der styr an hanow, yma unn dra moy: res yw leverel an hanow sowsnek kepar ha Hufflepuff (du hag owr aga liwyow!).
To find the meaning of this name, you have to search in very old records. But let’s find the village itself before looking at its name.
It’s a small village, situated a mile to the north of Bude. In 1643 King Charles I’s army beat the army of the Parliament in the Battle of Stratton near Poughill, and every year you can watch a reenactment of that victory over a weekend in May.
But the name? The oldest forms of it were Pochehelle and Poccahetilla, recorded in 1086. It is possible that the meaning of that was ‘hill by a valley’ or ‘spring in a deep valley’.
But the meaning chosen is certainly more fun! There are other places in Cornwall with the word ‘frog’ in them: Frogwell near Callington, and Frogpool in Gwennap Parish.
The name of the place aside, there is one more thing: you have to say the English name like Hufflepuff (with its black and gold colours!).
An Rosweyth exists to promote the use of the Cornish language. www.speakcornish.com
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