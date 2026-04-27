The renewed strategy looks at medical misogyny and proposes action to address it, recognising that the dismissal of women’s pain and concerns is a systemic issue. Many women are passed from one specialist to another, waiting years for diagnoses of conditions such as endometriosis or PCOS. Others undergo invasive gynaecological procedures with inadequate pain relief, or face unacceptably long waits for specialist care. I have met some of these women here in Truro & Falmouth.