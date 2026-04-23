Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “We’ve been following the south coast of the county, last time enjoying the solitude of the area to the west of Dodman Point. Before this, we visited locations on the shores of South East Cornwall, as well as the historic town of Fowey with its smuggling past, the heritage port of Charlestown and the marvellous fishing port of Mevagissey.”