LEAVING behind Gerrans Bay and Veryan Bay, our journey of exploration around Cornwall sees us in the lovely town of St Mawes as we continue the serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “We’ve been following the south coast of the county, last time enjoying the solitude of the area to the west of Dodman Point. Before this, we visited locations on the shores of South East Cornwall, as well as the historic town of Fowey with its smuggling past, the heritage port of Charlestown and the marvellous fishing port of Mevagissey.”
St Mawes, on the Roseland Peninsula, is another of the gems of Cornwall. The small town sits on the opposite side of the Carrick Roads to the busy town of Falmouth.
There’s a very pleasant waterfront which on a sunny day attracts paddlers and swimmers. You will also see boats of various sizes out on the sparkling waters.
Galleries and gift shops add to the pleasing mix in the town which also boasts the 16th century St Mawes Castle.
The fortification, run by English Heritage, was built on the instruction of Henry VIII to counter the threat of invasion by France and Spain.
The castle has good sea views and its grounds stretch down to the Fal estuary.
The St Mawes passenger ferry provides a year-round service across the estuary to Falmouth.
Next time we will be visiting Trelissick Gardens, run by the National Trust, as well as crossing the River Fal on the King Harry Ferry.
Our tour around Cornwall, taking in well-known spots but also lesser-known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and tourist attractions.
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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