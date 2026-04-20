What I’m hearing from many of you is deeply concerning. Constituents are facing unacceptably long waiting lists, often enduring significant pain while trying to access care. This is affecting both children and adults across North Cornwall. It’s clear to me that the current system is not working, which is why I continue to call for urgent reform of NHS dental contracts. I would strongly encourage you to support our NHS dental petition via the North Cornwall Liberal Democrats website, your voice matters, and together we can push for the change that’s needed.