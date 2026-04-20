THE option facing residents of Porth, Tretherras and Nansledan is clear: unity and community with Suzanne Featherstone.
On Thursday, April 23, the residents of Porth, Tretherras and Nansledan will have the opportunity to elect Suzanne Featherstone as their local councillor and representative, and I implore them to do so.
Suzanne Featherstone is a true local champion in Newquay with a proven track record of working hard, cross-party to get things done in the community. Suzanne worked with the late former Cornwall Councillor, Kevin, other residents and I, to secure vital road safety initiatives in Nansledan. She is well experienced at serving communities, having previously been an independent Parish Councillor for Colan, and has a proven track record of supporting and engaging our communities, demonstrated by her lifelong commitment to her work in charities, and in academia as a lecturer.
With her positive campaign for unity and community, Suzanne will be an asset to residents of Porth, Tretherras and Nansledan.
Suzanne opposed Cornwall Council's poorly thought-out decision to use glyphosate as a weed killer, because she understands the extreme damage it'd do to our nature and precious waterways – after all, Suzanne worked for WWF in their water team, and knows her stuff, even if the Council doesn't.
I know from personal experience just how effective a campaigner Suzanne is. One of the most-raised issues waiting in my inbox when I started this job was the plight of decapod crustaceans – much to the amusement of newly elected colleagues. It turns out Suzanne was one of the formidable campaigners behind that cause, fighting to end the inhumane treatment of lobsters and crabs. And, much like on glyphosates, she was right – I’m proud of our commitment to animal welfare, in all its forms, and welcome the end to live boiling of animals.
Suzanne was also one of the first volunteers for our Water Wardens Project, which will see a network of volunteers set up across St Austell and Newquay, testing the safety of waterways and keeping water companies accountable. Local people deserve a good local champion like Suzanne, and she brings years of fundraising and campaigning experience across environmental and social causes, including roles with Plastic Oceans UK, Crustacean Compassion, and the University of Exeter's Renewables thinktank. Her roots in our local area and commitment to community make her a ready-made candidate to represent the people of Porth, Tretherras and Nansledan.
The option facing residents of Porth, Tretherras and Nansledan is clear: unity and community with Suzanne Featherstone. I hope that you use your vote on Thursday, April 23, to elect her your local, diligent, and community focused councillor.
• Also standing are: Liberal Democrat Sandy Carter, Independent Topher Chard, Lyndon Harrison from Reform UK, Abigail Jane Hubbucks from the Green Party and Oli Kimber from the Conservative Party.
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