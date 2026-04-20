I know from personal experience just how effective a campaigner Suzanne is. One of the most-raised issues waiting in my inbox when I started this job was the plight of decapod crustaceans – much to the amusement of newly elected colleagues. It turns out Suzanne was one of the formidable campaigners behind that cause, fighting to end the inhumane treatment of lobsters and crabs. And, much like on glyphosates, she was right – I’m proud of our commitment to animal welfare, in all its forms, and welcome the end to live boiling of animals.