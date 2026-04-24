THE past few months have been a busy and rewarding time, with my focus firmly on practical action and supporting people in our community.
One project I’m particularly proud of is Clay Country Fix and Repair. Alongside my Truro and Penwith College Trust apprentice, Stuart, a local lad, we’ve been helping elderly residents with small jobs free of charge. These are often small repairs that make a big difference to day-to-day life and help people stay safe and comfortable in their own homes. Seeing the positive impact of this work has been hugely rewarding.
I have also been helping with the Newquay Porth and Tretherras by-election campaign, which has had special significance for many of us. This campaign was carried out in memory of our much-loved colleague Kevin Towill, who sadly passed away. Kevin served Newquay with dedication and pride as a Reform UK councillor, and we owe it to him to continue the work he cared so deeply about. Reform UK candidate Lyndon Harrison won the Cornwall Council seat in the by-election.
Looking ahead, June 20 marks the 100th Bugle Band Contest Day, the highlight of the year for many residents. With a new and vibrant committee, there will be events and a commemorative display in the Crossroads Hall to mark the centenary. I encourage everyone to pull together, spruce up the fronts of their houses and help make it a truly memorable day.
Finally, I encourage anyone who wishes to contact me to feel free to do so. I’m a straight talker, I care deeply about our community and Cornwall as a whole, and I always want what’s best. Community safety matters and I will continue to speak up about the need to tackle the law and order issues that blight our communities.
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