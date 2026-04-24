I have also been helping with the Newquay Porth and Tretherras by-election campaign, which has had special significance for many of us. This campaign was carried out in memory of our much-loved colleague Kevin Towill, who sadly passed away. Kevin served Newquay with dedication and pride as a Reform UK councillor, and we owe it to him to continue the work he cared so deeply about. Reform UK candidate Lyndon Harrison won the Cornwall Council seat in the by-election.