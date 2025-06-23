CAMBORNE Town Band under conductor Gareth Churcher triumphed once again at the West of England Bandmen’s Festival.
The band lifted the Royal Trophy in the championship section at the festival, also known as the Bugle Band Contest, for the second year running.
St Dennis were second in the championship section, with Bodmin third. Ellie Joy, of St Dennis was selected as the best player.
Roche came first in the first section, while St Austell were first in the second section and Bugle were top in the fourth section. St Austell were best in the youth section.
The adjudicator at the contest was Melvin White who had won the Royal Trophy when conducting St Austell Town Band at the festival in 2013.
