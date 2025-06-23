Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 24 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton roundabout to Carland Cross roundabout - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via old A30.
• A30, from 8pm May 12 to 6am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton to Carland - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion eastbound, via A3075, B3285, B3288, re-join A30, diversion westbound, via B3288, B3285, A3075, re-join A30.
• A38, from 8pm February 25 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 7pm June 11 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 19 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm June 23 to 11.59pm June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Rose a Grouse, rolling traffic lights for Wildanet broadband works.
• A30, from 8pm June 23 to 6am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple Tor to Bolventor - lane closure and convoy for carriageway resurfacing works. Westbound, central gap closure near Temple, diversion via A30 westbound to Temple Tor, junction and return.
• A38, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38, both directions, Tideford to Trerulefoot carriageway closure, for drainage works, diversion via B3249 and A374.
• A30, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trewint entry slip, mobile lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm June 24 to 4am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30, both directions, Bodmin to Lanivet - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Polyphant, lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 6am June 28 to 6pm June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Redruth, lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Two Bridges exit and entry slip roads closed for white lining, diversion for exit slip road westbound to Landerslake, local roads to Lewannick, diversion for entry slip road via Lewannick, B3257 to Plusha.
• A38, from 7pm June 30 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford to Trerulefoot, multiway rolling traffic lights for Wildanet broadband works.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bolventor, lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin, lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 7pm July 2 to 6am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow to Helland Cross carriageway closure for white lining, diversion via A38 Launceston Road to Callywith, Old Callywith Road and unnamed road to Helland Cross.
• A30, from 8pm July 2 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers exit slip road closed for BT works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Scorrier and return to exit.
• A30, from 8pm July 2 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon, lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm July 2 to 6am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chapel Town lane closure for Instalcom.
• A30, from 7pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Kennards House to Plusha - lane closure and convoy working for carriageway resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchel and Summercourt entry and exit slip roads closed for white lining, diversion for entry slip roads westbound to Carland Cross and return, diversion for exit slip roads eastbound to Fraddon and return.
• A30, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon to Highgate, lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dobwalls, lane closure for barrier works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.