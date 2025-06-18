THE classes for the upcoming St Tudy Carnival have been announced by its organisers.
With this year’s edition of the well-received event, dubbed as ‘the big carnival in the little village’ taking place on July 12, it has been confirmed that this year, the prizes for each category will comprise £20 for the first prize, £10 for the second prize and £5 for the third prize in addition to a trophy and certificate to keep.
For the 2025 event, there will be 14 categories all competing for the judge’s eye as they bid for the top prize.
The categories are: Children Under 16 (maximum of two), Adults (maximum of two), Group of walkers (three or more), Decorated pram or scooter, General float, Association or group float, Senior Queen, Senior group, Fairy royalty, Fairy group, Trade vehicle, Vintage or classic vehicle, Tractor and a new category for this year’s event in the form of Bike or Trike with riders of motorcycles and bikes invited to join in.
For spectators, there will be a range of activities and stands in the village’s playing field, including live music, with the event taking place from 4.30pm until late.
A spokesperson for the St Tudy Carnival organisers said: “We hope you’re all working hard or planning your masterpieces, ready for the BIG carnival in the little village.
“Become a part of carnival, let’s put on a show to remember. St Tudy Grand Carnival 2025 will be held on July 12.
“The gates open at 4.30pm with registration between 5pm and 5.50pm before the procession at 6.45pm.”
