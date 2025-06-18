A Cornish theatre company will be bringing their own production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS to The Beat in Bodmin between August 29 to 31.
Bodmin Musical Theatre Company, an amateur group run by volunteers who love music and theatre, perform an annual show in Bodmin and St Austell as well as at various musical fundraisers through the year.
The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year. One by one they tell their stories to Old Deuteronomy, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.
The show will also be coming to St Austell Arts Theatre on September 5 and 6.
To book tickets, visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/bodminmusicaltheatrecompany
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.