FIRST Bus is providing free bus travel for Armed Forces personnel to commemorate and support Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 28.
Current and former members of the military can travel for free if they are:
- Members of the Armed Forces in uniform or wearing medals
- Members of the Armed Forces who present a valid identification card
- Members of the Cadet Forces in uniform
- A veterans displaying valid identification such as the MOD-issued Veteran’s Badge or wearing medals
Armed Forces Day provides the chance to show support for those who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to service families, veterans, and cadets.
First Bus has a long affiliation with the Armed Forces community and a long history of colleagues who served.
There are many events and services taking place around the country and locally where people, communities and organisations can visit to show their support.
Martin Hirst, director of revenue and customer proposition at First Bus, said: “This is an important occasion for many people who want to remember family, friends and others who have been lost in military service.
"We have several veterans working for First Bus across our businesses, and we’re very proud of their efforts and sacrifice.
"This is our way of saying thank you to them, as well as honouring all men and women who choose to serve and protect the freedoms of our country.”
