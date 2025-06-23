New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Coffee Republic - Landside at Coffee Republic Landside, Newquay Cornwall Airport, New Road, Carloggas; rated on June 18
• Rated 5: Loe Beach Cafe at The Tea House, Loe Beach, Feock, Truro; rated on June 18
• Rated 5: The Honey Pot at 5 Parade Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on June 17
• Rated 5: The Museum Tearooms at The Museum Tea Room, The Warren, Polperro, Looe; rated on June 17
• Rated 5: Lucy's Kitchen at 9c West Street, Millbrook, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on June 16
• Rated 5: Pilgrims Pride Ltd Redruth - Staff Canteen at Staff Canteen, Tulip, Wilson Way, Pool; rated on June 16
• Rated 5: The Marula Tree at Tamar House, Antony Road, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on June 16
• Rated 5: Cafe Q at Q Tea Room Studio And Gallery, Quay Road, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: The Cove Cafe at 80 Riviere Towans, Phillack, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Little Pig Farm Shop And Cafe at Kilkhampton, Bude, Cornwall; rated on June 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: St Mabyn Inn at Church Town, St Mabyn, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Farmers Arms at The Farmers Arms, Church Street, St Columb Minor, Newquay; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: The Green Parrot at Green Parrot, St Georges Hill, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on June 4
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Looe Food 4 U at Bindown And No Mans Land Stores, 21 Bindown Court, No Mans Land, Looe; rated on June 16
• Rated 5: Blue Fish Bar \ Coasta Coffee at Blue Fish Bar And Coasta Coffee, Mawgan Porth Hill, Mawgan Porth, Newquay; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Yvette's Pantry at Unit 2, Chy A Gweal, St Ives Road, Carbis Bay; rated on June 12