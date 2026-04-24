A MAJOR concern for many residents is the state of local roads and pavements. Potholes, worn surfaces and drainage problems make travelling around difficult and, in some cases, unsafe.
I have been reporting locations to Cornwall Council and pressing for repairs where there are clear safety concerns, particularly on well used routes and footways. While funding pressures mean not everything can be addressed immediately, reporting issues remains important so they can be properly assessed and prioritised. I would urge residents to continue reporting problem areas, as this makes a real difference.
Another issue frequently raised is parking and traffic pressure in residential streets, particularly near schools, shops and community facilities. Increased vehicle numbers can make parking difficult for residents and sometimes create safety issues. I have been working with council officers to highlight specific problem areas and to ensure residents’ views are taken into account when potential solutions are discussed.
One such area is the Tregonissey Road, Treverbyn Road and Slades Road junction in St Austell where a great deal of concern has been raised by residents particularly around road safety, vehicle speeding and parking issues.
Because of this set of issues, which probably affects all residents in some way, my neighbouring Cornwall councillor and I will be holding a local meeting for residents to meet up to discuss these problems openly as well as talking about what might be possible for the future.
At County Hall, I continue to focus on raising local concerns, questioning decisions that affect our area and pushing for clearer communication between the council and residents. It is important that people feel listened to and understand how decisions are made.
If you have an issue you would like me to raise or something you think needs attention, please do get in touch. I can be contacted via [email protected]
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