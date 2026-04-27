Latest annual records show 4,478 incidents of hate crimes targeted at Muslims and 2,873 at Jewish people. Though there seems to be significant under-reporting of incidents against Muslims, with many Mosques reporting limited follow-up from the police, which in turn is likely to discourage reporting. On the other hand, the Jewish community points to a statistically higher preponderance of attacks when considering the smaller size of its population. Whether these factors balance each other out is for others to conjecture. I don’t think anyone is running a victimisation league table or competition.