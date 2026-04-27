PAVEMENT politics took a new turn last week as strategies for the eradication of unwanted vegetation (weeds to some) on pavements became controversial. At the heart of the controversy was whether Cornwall Council should go back to using toxic weedkiller glyphosate this summer, and in particular, whether the Council had sought the opinion and partnership of parish and town councils too late.
I urged the Council to pause and consult and then plan for next year, and indeed Councillors then voted to do just that. The Council now has time to review the science, consider more localised and community led methods, and await the outcome of the planned government science review.
I agree with Cornwall Council, both that there have been numerous complaints about the safety and integrity of some pavements where vegetation has become uncontrolled, and that if they were to alter their regime they needed to start acting very soon. But they didn’t allow sufficient time to satisfactorily consult.
Much of the science quoted in the discussion around this has included material from sources closely associated with companies with a commercial interest.
I also hope they’ll consult on management. I’d prefer it to be devolved; to parish and town councils and to provide neighbourhoods down to the street level to maintain their own street front; to provide council tax rebates as an incentive. Those neighbourhoods which wish to avoid the use of a vegetation control measure they’re unhappy with could use their own lawful method.
I acknowledge that sometimes the most effective method of controlling the most seriously invasive non-native species, such as Japanese Knotweed, can best be achieved using syringe injected herbicide. However, decisions on the justifiable control of weeds on pavements need to follow a full examination of the facts and with sufficient time to properly consult.
We must do all we can to face down the recent widely reported and unacceptable antisemitic incidents. Those responsible must be apprehended and brought to justice.
Though barely reported at all by the media, there has also been a similar rise in attacks on Muslims and Mosques around the country.
Latest annual records show 4,478 incidents of hate crimes targeted at Muslims and 2,873 at Jewish people. Though there seems to be significant under-reporting of incidents against Muslims, with many Mosques reporting limited follow-up from the police, which in turn is likely to discourage reporting. On the other hand, the Jewish community points to a statistically higher preponderance of attacks when considering the smaller size of its population. Whether these factors balance each other out is for others to conjecture. I don’t think anyone is running a victimisation league table or competition.
Whether antisemitic or Islamophobic, or indeed aimed at any group in society, these incidents are an attack on our whole country; they are against our values; values which celebrate diversity and which demonstrate tolerance and support for people of all faith groups and none.
We must stand together against those who want to divide us and against intolerance in all its forms.
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