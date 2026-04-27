Those concerns mattered. That’s why I wrote a letter, alongside the other Cornish Labour MPs, to Cornwall Council, encouraging them to reconsider the proposal and to have better dialogue with the Town and Parish Councils too. After this, I’m glad that the Council has decided to pause the rollout until a full public consultation has been conducted. It’s a positive step for everyone involved, the local people who have been contacting their representatives, Town and Parish Councils who raised these issues, and Cornwall Councillors who voted to pause the proposal.