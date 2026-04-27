WHEN I am speaking with local people, many are concerned about protecting our beautiful natural environment in South East Cornwall. As a conservationist and having worked to protect our nature for many years, I understand that people are rightly worried about sewage, rubbish and climate change. I’m taking action on these issues on behalf of local residents because we must ensure that our countryside and coastlines are protected for future generations.
One recent example is Cornwall Council’s proposal to reintroduce glyphosate for highway maintenance. Many local people raised concerns about the risks this chemical could pose to human health, pets, and to wildlife. Town and Parish Councils also questioned the short timeframe they were given to opt out and the way the decision was being implemented.
Those concerns mattered. That’s why I wrote a letter, alongside the other Cornish Labour MPs, to Cornwall Council, encouraging them to reconsider the proposal and to have better dialogue with the Town and Parish Councils too. After this, I’m glad that the Council has decided to pause the rollout until a full public consultation has been conducted. It’s a positive step for everyone involved, the local people who have been contacting their representatives, Town and Parish Councils who raised these issues, and Cornwall Councillors who voted to pause the proposal.
Cleaning up our coastlines is also a top priority, so I’m working to improve our water quality and tackle sewage pollution here in South East Cornwall. This starts with holding those responsible to account, so on his first day in the job, I wrote a letter to the new CEO of South West Water, calling for transparency, accountability, and a reduction in sewage spills. I will continue putting pressure where it matters to support the needs of our communities.
I’ve also been working with Ministers including Water Minister MP Emma Hardy to ensure that the challenges we face in South East Cornwall are properly understood at a national level. Our coastline is one of our greatest assets, and the sewage crisis must remain high on the agenda.
In our local area, I brought our community together for a beach clean at Seaton, where we removed over 10kg of litter from the beach. It was a reminder of how much people here care about their environment and an opportunity to gather vital data for the Marine Conservation Society, who use this data to feed directly into government policy.
There is also wider work happening to support cleaner, greener living. The Labour government has announced an extra £100-million in funding for social housing upgrades, solar panels for schools, an increased Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant (now £9,000), and faster grid connections. These measures aim to help households reduce energy costs while contributing to a healthier environment.
So, I’m championing South East Cornwall by ensuring that we protect our natural environment, putting pressure on those responsible for polluting our waterways, and working with local people and the government so that we have a cleaner, healthier environment.
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