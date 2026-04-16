AS Quakers we often take the long-term view. As an example, when a Society of Friends (Quakers) house was built opposite Euston Station in London in the 1920s, the roof was specifically reinforced against the day when Friends might arrive in gyrocopters. At the same time, a second building was constructed to provide an income so that the costs of a central building did not fall upon individual Quaker meetings. Both showed long-term thinking, even if one was mistaken.
In the current time, for many of us our long-term view is focused upon the problems that our home planet has in supporting ever greater levels of consumption – a demand for infinite growth on a finite resource.
Whilst we have no “rules” within the Society of Friends, we do have “Advices and Queries” to guide us in our affairs. Quakers generally have an uncanny habit of asking challenging questions.
In this case, the relevant portion of this is the testimony on simplicity: “Try to live simply. A simple lifestyle freely chosen is a source of strength. Do not be persuaded into buying what you do not need or cannot afford. Do keep yourself informed about the effects your style of living is having on the global economy and environment?” (Advices and Queries 41 – www.quaker.org.uk/faith/our-values/simplicity)
How we behave and conduct ourselves today will affect the world in which our children, grandchildren and possibly great-grandchildren will live.
How we behave and conduct ourselves today also affects all our fellow travellers on “spaceship Earth”. How does what I do today and decide for tomorrow impact on the lives of others both in the present and in the future?
More Advices and Queries can be found on our corporate website – qfp.quaker.org.uk/chapter/1/
Les Hereward
Society of Friends (Quakers), St Austell
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