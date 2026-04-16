AS Quakers we often take the long-term view. As an example, when a Society of Friends (Quakers) house was built opposite Euston Station in London in the 1920s, the roof was specifically reinforced against the day when Friends might arrive in gyrocopters. At the same time, a second building was constructed to provide an income so that the costs of a central building did not fall upon individual Quaker meetings. Both showed long-term thinking, even if one was mistaken.