THE impressive coastline with its contorted rock layers at Crackington Haven in North Cornwall comes under the care of the National Trust which has encouraged the use of soay sheep, a traditonal rare breed with large curled horns, to graze the clifftops in winter along with goats and cattle.
The trust says the grazing helps to keep scrub down so that wildflowers can flourish.
South of Crackington Haven, the South West Coast Path passes above Tremoutha Haven before reaching the Cambeak headland where, on a clear day, there are views to Trevose Head, near Padstow, in one direction and to the island of Lundy in the other.
To the south of Cambeak are the undercliffs and bays of Little Strand beach and the Strangles beach. There is a small car parking area near the Strangles beach which links to a steep and rocky path leading down to the sands where a natural arch called the Northern Door can be seen.
Care must be taken when visiting this remote beach where there can be dangerous currents.
The stretch of coastline has seen numerous shipwrecks with it being stated that in one year in the 1820s a total of 23 ships were believed to have come to grief.
The National Trust owns Trevigue Farm which is inland from the Strangles beach. The trust says a farmstead has existed at this location since Norman times, with the current farmhouse dating back to the 16th century.
The trust has supported the practice of wildlife-friendly farming here and, as well farm animals, buzzards, kestrels, linnets and heathland butterflies may be seen.
The nearby wooded Ludon Valley, through which there is a footpath towards Crackington Haven, provides a relatively sheltered walk compared to the rugged coastline.
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. He further explores the county in the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County, which is available in print and as an ebook. More details on Andrew’s books and ebooks can be found via this link to his author page on Amazon - bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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