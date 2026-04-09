The hamlet of St Gennys, on high ground to the north of Crackington Haven, is home to the parish church which dates back to medieval times and is thought to have been built on an early Celtic site. In the spring, the churchyard abounds with colourful displays of daffodils and primroses. There are also two holy wells in the vicinity with one, which was restored in the 1920s, carrying an inscription stating it dates from around the sixth century.