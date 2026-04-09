OUR journey of exploration around Cornwall today takes us to marvellous Mevagissey and glorious Gorran Haven as we continue the serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “We’ve been following the splendid south coast of the county and have already visited locations on the shores of South East Cornwall, including Looe, Polperro and Polruan, and have been to the historic town of Fowey with its smuggling past and the heritage port of Charlestown.
“Today we are again on the beautiful St Austell Bay coast.”
Mevagissey, to the south of St Austell, is the second largest fishing port in Cornwall. The historic harbour, which attracts thousands of tourists each year, is home to a modern fleet of fishing vessels.
The narrow streets in the town feature gift shops, galleries, cafes, pubs and other attractions. A seasonal passenger ferry service connects with Fowey across St Austell Bay.
To the north is the large beach at Pentewan, while to the south is the smaller beach at Portmellon. Inland from Mevagissey is one of Cornwall’s most popular attractions, The Lost Gardens of Heligan.
Further south, the village of Gorran Haven has a small harbour and pretty cottages. The beaches here provide sheltered waters that are good for swimming.
The coast path out of Gorran Haven leads, eventually, to the wilds of Dodman Point.
Next time we will going further west along the coast between Dodman Point and St Anthony Head, a perfect area for the long distance walker who relishes solitude.
Our tour around Cornwall, visiting well-known spots but also lesser known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and tourist attractions.
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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