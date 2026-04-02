Pons an Gath: Pons – bridge, an – the, Kath - cat
Pons an Gath yw gwig vyghan dhe’n Lysardh nag yw pell dhe’n west a Borthkovrek. Heb mar, yth yw kler bos styr an hanow ‘pons an gath’, mes piw o an gath, ha prag yth esa pons dhedhi? Nyns yw henna aswonys, dell hevel, mes an hanow yw didhanus ha didheurek.
Dre vras, an treven omma yw bengaljiow arnowydh, mes nebes yw kottha, ow komprehendya onan ha dhodho to sowl. Ynwedh, chapel Methodek koth yma, ryb an pons y honan, mes usys avel chi yw lemmyn. An chapel a degeas yn 2017 pan veu junys gans an eglos Methodek yn Lannaghevran.
An arvor soth nyns yw pell dhyworth an wig, ha dhe’n penn tir Karrek Loos yma dinas an als, drehevys y’n Oos Horn. Ogas dhe’n dinas treth byghan yma, Porth Lonkydn y hanow, mes aswonys gwell yw Porth Keunek, a-dro dhe vildir west a’n penn tir.
Ponsongath is a small hamlet on the Lizard, west of Coverack. Certainly, it is clear the meaning of the name is ‘the cat bridge’, but who was the cat, and why did it have a bridge? That is not known, apparently, but the name is entertaining and interesting.
The houses here are mainly modern bungalows, but some are older, including one with a thatched roof. There is an old Methodist chapel as well, next to the bridge itself, but it is used as a house now. The chapel was closed in 2017 when it was joined with the Methodist church in St Keverne.
The south coast is not far from the hamlet, and at the Carrick Luz headland there is a cliff fort, built in the Iron Age. Near the fort is a little beach, Lankidden Cove, but Kennack Sands is better known, about a mile to the west of the headland.
An Rosweyth exists to promote the use of the Cornish language. www.speakcornish.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.