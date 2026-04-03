With our world in such a dreadful state and anxiety over rising prices hurting the most vulnerable, it’s very easy to get depressed. However, we can choose to help ourselves by taking time out, and nature can be a great help. Being still and quiet in a place of peace and beauty such as Menacuddle Well at St Austell and reflecting on our own short lives is good for the soul. Other religions such as Buddhism know this. We need to stop rushing around or watching too much television or screen time. The Bible says, “Be still and know that I am God”.