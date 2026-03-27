A field of daffodils can last for up to 50 years and the UK is the largest producer of the flowers, producing about half the world’s production, although they were introduced by the Romans, as usual. Traditional has it that if a daffodil blooms on Chinese New Year, it brings luck to the whole family for the year. On that basis, we have planted quite a few in our field and, hopefully, they will slowly spread over the years to come, along with primroses, so at least the future generations will be cheered up in the dark days of spring.