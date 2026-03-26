SOUTH of Widemouth Bay in North Cornwall, Penhalt Cliff rises in the direction of Millook. The coast here makes up part of area two of the Cornwall National Landscape, formerly known as the Cornwall Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Area two stretches from Widemouth Bay to Pentire, near Padstow.
The coastline, largely wild and undeveloped, lies within the rural parish of Poundstock which has Marhamchurch to the north, Week St Mary to the east, Jacobstow and St Gennys to the south, and, of course, the Atlantic Ocean to the west.
Widemouth Bay is the largest settlement in the parish which is bisected by the A39 main road, known as the Atlantic Highway, running on a north-south axis. The Atlantic Highway covers around 70 miles between Fraddon in Cornwall and Barnstaple in Devon.
The population in the parish of Poundstock increases greatly at the height of the tourist season and many of the farms and more rural communities offer overnight pitches and bed and breakfast to supplement their incomes.
The medieval church at Poundstock is dedicated to the 5th century Celtic saint, Winwaloe, while closeby is a grade I listed gildhouse dating back to the 16th century. Penfound Manor, a grade II* listed building east of Poundstock, is said to be one of the oldest inhabited secular buildings in Cornwall, with parts dating from the 15th century or earlier. The viaduct near Woolstone Farm, east of Widemouth Bay, which carried the railway to Bude is also grade II* listed.
Back on the coast, the remarkable contorted rocks in the cliffs at Millook can best be appreciated from Millook Haven beach. The important geological features are part of the Crackington Formation. Millook, remote and scenic, has been used as a film location a number of times.
*Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. He further explores the county in the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County, which is available in print and as an ebook. More details on Andrew’s books and ebooks can be found via this link to his author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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