The medieval church at Poundstock is dedicated to the 5th century Celtic saint, Winwaloe, while closeby is a grade I listed gildhouse dating back to the 16th century. Penfound Manor, a grade II* listed building east of Poundstock, is said to be one of the oldest inhabited secular buildings in Cornwall, with parts dating from the 15th century or earlier. The viaduct near Woolstone Farm, east of Widemouth Bay, which carried the railway to Bude is also grade II* listed.