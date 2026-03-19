The path continues on, passing through the village of Upton, before reaching the magnificent cliffs at the Phillips’s Point nature reserve. Below the cliffs, you may spot seals, dolphins and basking sharks, while there are panoramic views along the coastline when conditions allow. Meadow pipits, rock pipits, stonechats and wheatears are among the birds that can be found on the clifftops. Gulls and ravens inhabit the cliffs, and cormorants, guillemots, razorbills and shags can be seen feeding at sea.