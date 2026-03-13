Tradition states that St Patrick was not Irish, but actually from either Wales or Cumbria. Born in the 5th century, he was captured by Irish pirates who took him back to Ireland where he was sold as a slave. Several years later, he escaped and travelled to either Cornwall or Wales, eventually returning to his family. The experience profoundly strengthened his faith in God and he became a priest. He eventually believed that God was calling him to return to Ireland, which he did as a missionary bishop, spending the rest of his life converting the ‘pagan Irish’. He was very successful!