On the EFRA Committee, our inquiry into climate and weather resilience shows that farming is hugely affected by extreme weather, impacting our food security and prices. British farm businesses lost £800-million in 2025 due to crop failures, and three of the five worst harvests on record have occurred since 2020. Beyond farming, the Environment Agency estimates that 6.3-million homes and businesses are at flood risk, yet one in 13 homes built in the past decade has been constructed in high‑risk areas. I’m glad work is being done across government, particularly on the water industry and flooding preparedness.