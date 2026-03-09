Egloskeri: Eglos – Church; Keri – Personal name
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Egloskeri yw treveglos ha pluw yn Kernow Est. Treveglos vyghan yw, gans hel an dre, nebes chiow hag an eglos Sen Keri ha Sen Petroc hag a brov hanow an dreveglos. Drehevys y’n pymthegves kansbledhen, yma fos ha to Normanek derowel hwath.
An poblans Pluw Egloskeri yw byghan ha re janjyas dres an bledhynnyow, gans tri kans seyth (307) hepken y’n kynsa niveryans yn 1801. Lemmyn yma nebes moy, mes le ages yn termyn eus passys.
Yn 1892 y feu ygerys gorsav tren y’n dreveglos, rann an hyns horn yntra Lannstefan ha Trewasmeur. An linen a veu degys yn 1966 wosa byghanheans an poblans y’n bluw hag usadow an hyns horn o re isel.
Yma manerji Pennhal yn Pluw Egloskeri. Pennhal a veu menegys yn lyver Dydh Breus.
Egloskerry is a village and parish in East Cornwall. It is a small village with a village hall, a few houses and the church of St Keri and St Petroc, which gives the village its name. Built in the fifteenth century, there is still an original Norman wall and transept.
The population of Egloskerry Parish is small and has changed over time, with only 307 recorded in the first census in 1801. Now there are a few more, but not as many as in the past.
In 1892 a train station opened in the village, part of the train line between Launceston and Tresmeer. The line was closed in 1966 after a fall in the population of the parish and the use of the railway was too low.
Penheale manor house is in Egloskerry parish. Penheale was mentioned in the Domesday Book.
An Rosweyth exists to promote the use of the Cornish language. www.speakcornish.com
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