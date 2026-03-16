In England, the Environment Agency is responsible for dealing with larger-scale fly-tipping (more than a lorry load), hazardous waste and fly-tipping by organised gangs. But on private land, it is normally the responsibility of the landowner to remove waste. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said the average fly-tip is around the same size as the back of a small van. It hopes the threat of licence penalties will stop drivers from thinking about illegally dumping waste along roadsides, at beauty spots and other places.