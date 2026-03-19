CORNWALL is a great place to explore at this time of year as the weather begins to warm up.
Today we continue our serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County, by focusing on the coastal village of Polruan.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “Our tour of Cornwall is progressing along the south coast of the county. We’ve looked at locations on the shores of Plymouth Sound and Whitsand Bay as well as visiting Looe and Polperro. Now we are in Polruan at the mouth of the River Fowey.”
Once visited, Polruan is rarely forgotten. The village is not only in a beautiful setting beside the river but it also has one of the steepest main streets in Cornwall!
The village car park is located about halfway down the hill and it has some of the best views of any car park in Cornwall! You can see the coastline to the east and west as well as the sheltered waters of the Fowey estuary dotted with moored yachts.
The waterfront at Polruan, with its small sandy beaches, is a good place to sit and watch the activity on the river. The Polruan Ferry comes and goes, taking passengers across to the town of Fowey.
The village has a warren of narrow streets to explore and there is also an old fortification on rocks near the river’s entrance that can be visited.
Next time we will be heading across the river to the historic town of Fowey which in the past was well-known for its pirates.
Our journey around Cornwall, taking in well-known spots but also lesser known locations, offers something for everyone, from popular beaches, wild moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and tourist attractions.
*Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew’s author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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