• Air source heat pumps do work and work well! I have a friend who has changed her LPG gas/electric heating system in a three-bedroomed semi-detached house. Her energy costs are considerably reduced and the house has never been more comfortable. If you want to change, I recommend you get in touch with Community Energy Plus who will guide you through the process – cep.org.uk/contact-our-team or 0800 954 1956. There is no charge for the service. They will assess the most suitable heating system for your house.