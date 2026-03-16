I’ve also been raising serious concerns this week about the rising cost of heating oil in the wake of Trump’s illegal war on Iran, which affects a huge number of households across our communities. Almost 27,000 homes (about 53% of all households) here in North Cornwall are off the mains gas grid, and therefore rely on heating oil and LPG. This leaves so many families now really exposed to sudden global price shocks. Many constituents have already contacted me and my team, worried about how they will now afford to heat their homes. That is why I’ve urgently called on the Chancellor to scrap VAT on heating oil for an initial three month period, and cap the ridiculous rises we’ve seen, to help households manage these increased costs. The Government MUST now step in and provide urgent support, while also investing in measures to help rural homes become cheaper to heat in the long-term, and prevent this from happening again.