St Piran’s Day was marked this year in Toronto, New York, California, Mexico, Hong Kong, South Africa and Australia. These events are increasingly driven by the Global Cornish initiative – the organisation set up to reconnect with the Cornish diaspora around the world. Much of that diaspora has its origins in our mining heritage. Cornish miners emigrated around the globe taking with them world-class expertise and experience to set up mining ventures in tin, copper and gold.