BEING away from Cornwall on St Piran’s Day for the last two years has pros and cons.
The downside is that I am unable to attend events in communities in the constituency on the day itself. Thankfully that will change next year when St Piran’s Day falls on a Friday and I will be back home.
The upside of being in Westminster on March 5 is that we are able to hold a Parliamentary event to promote all that Cornwall has to offer directly to decision-makers within Westminster.
This year, while the flag of St Piran flew proudly in New Palace Yard between the Union Flag and the flag of the House of Commons, a two-hour event was held in the Jubilee Room, in Westminster Hall.
The event featured various sectors of Cornish industry: agri-food, creative services, critical minerals as well as sport and a special feature this year – Global Cornish. It is a welcome fact that increasingly St Piran’s Day is being recognised and celebrated far and wide – not just in London.
St Piran’s Day was marked this year in Toronto, New York, California, Mexico, Hong Kong, South Africa and Australia. These events are increasingly driven by the Global Cornish initiative – the organisation set up to reconnect with the Cornish diaspora around the world. Much of that diaspora has its origins in our mining heritage. Cornish miners emigrated around the globe taking with them world-class expertise and experience to set up mining ventures in tin, copper and gold.
Global Cornish, following the huge successes of Global Irish, Global Scottish and Global Welsh, will encourage these ancestorial Cornish families to reinvest back into Cornwall. Global Cornish reminds us that we are at our best when we are outward-looking and inclusive, rather than insular and narrow-minded.
St Piran himself was an Irishman who, legend has it, floated to Cornwall on a millstone having been thrown in the sea by jealous kings. Given our geographical location, for thousands of years Cornwall has been safe harbour for people in peril on the sea. Today we have fewer sailors in peril but plenty of people who choose to make Cornwall their home.
I am very keen that Cornwall remains a welcoming place for people who, as well as enjoying our natural beauty, are curious about Cornish culture, language and heritage and who want to engage positively with local communities, rather than attempt to recreate in Cornwall the towns and cities from which they came, predominantly these days seemingly English market towns.
This is the definition of ‘Cornish by choice’ - those that embrace the Cornish way of life, engage with it, whether that’s learning a few words of the language, volunteering for a local community group or finding a way in a more professional capacity to support the local area.
St Piran’s Day seems to be taking on increased significance not just within the Duchy, but also beyond. When the eyes of the world are briefly upon us, it’s up to us to ensure that we present the best version of ourselves.
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