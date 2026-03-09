One of the things I’m excited about in the Bill is the new duty to promote rail freight and set a growth target. Freight is transformative for economic growth and sustainability, so I was pleased to see that the overall target is to increase freight by 75% by 2050. During the second reading of the Railways Bill, I highlighted the importance of freight and the enormous opportunities it presents. It would be fantastic to reconnect Falmouth Docks to the rail freight network, unlocking greener trade routes for Cornwall, and I will continue to push this project on.