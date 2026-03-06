The day is always such a wonderful reminder of everything that makes our Duchy so unique. To mark the occasion, I tabled an official Early Day Motion to Parliament, calling for stronger protections for Cornish produce. Following the proposed closure of Sharp’s Brewery in Rock (which I’ve had urgent meetings about this week as it has put around 50 local jobs at risk, and many more across the supply chain) it has never been clearer that we must protect Cornwall’s producers and identity. My motion calls on the Government to ensure that products marketed as ‘Cornish’ are genuinely made here in Cornwall, safeguarding local jobs and supporting our independent food and drink businesses.