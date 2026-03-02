So, £3.7-billion will create tens of thousands of new places in Inclusion Bases in mainstream settings, improve the accessibility of buildings and creating new special school places. £1.6-billion will go straight to early years settings, schools and colleges to fund targeted help to make sure children get support where and when they need it. £1.8-billion will create an “Experts at Hand” service – a bank of specialists like SEND teachers and speech and language therapists, available locally for every school with or without an EHCP in place, meaning every child will be able to access these resources if they need them. £200-million to ensure every teacher is trained to support SEND pupils. Every child with SEND will have a legal right to an Individual Support Plan (ISP) or EHCP. Any transitions from EHCPs to ISPs for mainstream pupils would not begin until 2030, and only at natural transition points.