My casework team recently hosted a SEND drop-in to hear from constituents about the work that needs to be done to support our young people with SEND. Going forward, I will be hosting a SEND roundtable on March 13 in Liskeard to hear more from local residents and education professionals. There’s been such a lot of interest in the event that all the spaces to attend in person are full but I’d encourage those interested to share your views and experiences by writing to me or by completing one of my surveys that I have posted on my social media channels.