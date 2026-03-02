It’s great to see reading being championed across the constituency. Richard Lander School recently took part in the regional heats of the National Reading Champions Quiz, an initiative celebrating and encouraging reading in students. And in December, I got to open the new library at St Francis School where my son went. The wonderful Emma Seager turned a forgotten space into an enticing one. With one in 10 children aged five to 18 not owning a single book, providing welcoming, well-stocked school libraries gives young people a safe, quiet place to read. We’re also investing £27.5-million into non-school libraries to ensure everyone can access a wide range of books.