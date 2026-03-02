There have also been constructive meetings between Cllr Peter La Broy, the cabinet member for housing, and tenant representatives. Because rent increases were capped by the previous Conservative government, income hasn’t kept pace with repair costs. There is now broad agreement that rents need to rise by the amount allowed by government, which works out at about £5 per week extra for a three-bedroom council house. That increase will go straight back into improving homes and clearing the repair backlog. If we want decent housing, we have to pay for it.