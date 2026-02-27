ALL loving, creator God, as I come to you in prayer on March the fourth, I realise that you need me to be marching forth in your service. Sometimes, when I pray to you about the many things in the world that are troubling me, I ask you to motivate others to put them right, but I am beginning to see that you need me to stop doubting my own abilities and become more active in sharing your love with others.
I have had so many wonderful experiences that should have reassured me that you are an empowering, loving father but I still tend to hold back. Open my heart to embrace you as well as those I am praying for.
Most of my actions are done because I feel that I’ve got to do them, please give me this same motivation to do your will and share your love. I’ve always been blessed when I’ve been brave enough to do that in the past and noticed that, after a while I want to do the things you ask of me. I am no longer surprised when an idea, or a solution to a problem, suddenly comes into my head, just very thankful.
I recently came across the phrase “Got to, want to, need to, love to” which echoes my own experience of the sequence of my escalating emotional and behavioural motivations. I recognise that this moving from obligation to personal desire and finally to selfless devotion represents a journey from being forced to do something to genuinely loving the action of doing it, but I do thank you for this reminder, Father.
In Jesus’ name, I ask that I become even more aware of the things that you need me to do as I march forth in your service. Amen.
Brenda Tregenza
Local preacher, St Austell Methodist Circuit
